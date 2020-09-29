CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is giving football players some hope for a spring season.
This comes after the traditional fall football season was cancelled after review of the Dept. of Public Health recommendations.
On Tuesday, the CIAC said it met to review health department recommendations, and took action to establish an alternative season that would happen in the second semester "for sports that do not complete at least 40% of games during their regularly scheduled season.”
The CIAC said the beginning and end of the winter and spring seasons will be adjusted to make room for an alternative season.
The following dates were suggested with the understanding that all plans remain fluid and subject to the latest COVID metrics and information, the CIAC said:
CIAC Potential Alternative 2020-2021 Winter Season
- Conditioning – November 23 – December 5
- First date of winter contests – December 7
- Last date to count toward CIAC State Tournament – February 5
- CIAC State Tournament – February 8 – February 21
CIAC 2021 Second Semester Alternative Season
- Conditioning—February 22 –February 26
- First day of Full Pads (Football only)—February 27
- Scrimmage Dates—March 6 and March 12 or 13
- First date of special season contests – March 19
- Last date of special season contests – April 17
CIAC 2021 Spring Sports Season
- Conditioning – April 11 – April 22 (for student-athletes not playing a sport in the special season)
- First date of spring contests – April 23
- Last date to count toward CIAC State Tournament – June 8
- CIAC State Tournament – June 14 – June 27
