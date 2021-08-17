NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - There's a push to get as many high school athletes vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference and Gov. Ned Lamont planned a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

They'll be at New Britain Veterans Memorial Stadium at Willow Brook Park at 2 p.m.

CIAC representatives will be joined by student athletes, coaches and school leaders to encourage athletes to get the shot.

CIAC releases guidance for upcoming fall sports season

Last week, the conference released guidance for the upcoming fall sports season.

It said those who are unvaccinated and asymptomatic who are a close contact of a known COVID-19 case will have to quarantine for 10 days, with a negative test between days 7 and 10), or 14 days without a test.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated students who experience COVID-19 symptoms after close contact with a known COVID-19 case will quarantine for 10 days, with a negative test between days 7 and 10, or 14 days without a test.

Weekly testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches is recommended.

The guidance also included volleyball athletes being required to wear facemasks indoors during games and practice.

Athletes involved in swimming, cross country, field hockey, football, soccer, cheerleading and dance also must wear masks when indoors. Swimmers will, obviously, remove masks when they are in the water.