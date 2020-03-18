CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The conference that runs the state's high school sports could is not ready to decide the fate of the spring season in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference held a teleconference with education and athletic stakeholders on Wednesday morning.
RELATED: CIAC cancels winter sports tournaments
The CIAC said there's a strong desire to give student athletes some spring experience if possible.
It basically put the decision in the hands of Gov. Ned Lamont, the state Department of Education and health experts.
“These are unprecedented challenges for our schools, and it is of the utmost importance that we provide answers and a structure to support our membership and maintain the possibility of a spring sports experience for our student-athletes,” said Glenn Lungarini, CAS-CIAC executive director. “CIAC understands the value of providing students a spring sports experience, if possible. However, the health and safety of our communities must remain at the center of our decision making.”
The online meeting discussion emphasized that while student-athletes may want to begin preparations for a potential season while respecting the recommendations for social distancing and avoiding group activities. It said that will aid in keeping athletes safe and allow for the season to begin in a timely manner if approved. The uncertainty of the timeline for school openings requires the understanding that any plans to begin spring sports will be fluid and should have the ability to reflect the different needs of different school communities.
The CIAC canceled winter championships and the rest of the winter sports season as schools started to close.
The measures were meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
