CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Spring high school sports in Connecticut were officially canceled on Tuesday.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said its decision had always been dependent on Gov. Ned Lamont's decision to keep schools closed.
It said Tuesday morning, Lamont ordered the cancellation of in-school classes for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.
"Therefore, there will not be a 2020 CIAC spring sports season," the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. "The CIAC empathizes with our school communities and the experiences lost due to COVID-19."
The CIAC said its focus is now on completing guidelines for summer contact and resocialization of high school sports in the fall.
The conference announced back on April 23 that only spring tournaments were canceled. At that time, no decision had been made about the regular season.
A decision to cancel winter sports sparked protests from students back in March.
Many held a rally in front of the CIAC's headquarters in Cheshire.
At the time, students, many of them seniors, said they were heartbroken and called the decision unfair.
