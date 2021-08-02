(WFSB) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise throughout the state, so does concern that high school sports and other extracurricular activities may be in jeopardy.
It’s been almost two years since we had high school football on Friday nights.
With the Delta variant bringing the positive COVID numbers up, the concern about Fall sports is palatable.
We are only a couple weeks away from the scheduled start of practice.
"Football starts with August 12 with the OTA days and then conditioning on the 16th, and again, we are planning to start on time and football will be started up at that point," Dr. Glenn Lungarini, director of the CIAC, tells us.
Football is the king of the Fall sports season.
There was no season in 2020, so Glenn believes it’s vital to have that competition return to lead the Fall season and help get things back in a normal, positive flow.
"It’s so important for the social, emotional, mental health to get these activities in and in a team sport, we have to do everything we can to help our teammates and our communities, and this is one thing that we can do," said Lungarini.
At the moment, the state is allowing for full capacity at sports and entertainment venues so Lungarini says crowds will be allowed inside and out.
Mask rules might change at some point in particular for girls volleyball, the only indoor Fall sport.
"Those around the sports and activities, we do wear masks. That’s how we ended last year and I believe those rules are still in effect through September 30," added Lungarini.
The CIAC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our state, but for now, it’s full steam ahead and the CIAC’s stance is to encourage all those involved in interscholastic sports and activities to get vaccinated if eligible.
