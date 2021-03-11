CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - High school athletes received some more clarity on the spring sports season.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference released a final version of its spring sports plan on Thursday.
The CIAC met with school athletic directors around 9 a.m. The plan was made public afterward.
In it, it highlighted how the state Department of Public Health recommended that intermittent and infrequent direct contact sports “should consider adopting masking wearing, cohorting, and rule changes” when outdoors.
Those sports included boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field, and doubles tennis.
It said the protocols were the same ones that were implemented in the fall.
"Masks should be worn at all times when not actively competing," the plan said. "This includes coaches, players, officials, game workers, and spectators. Boys volleyball players, as an indoor sport, are required to wear a mask during active competition."
Outdoor athletes are not required to wear a mask during competition; however, they can if they want.
The CIAC will also continue to require a 14-day period prior to the return of a COVID-19 quarantined student athlete.
See the complete plan here or below:
Spring sports have been slated to begin on March 27 with tournaments scheduled in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.