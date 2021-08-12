(WFSB) – New guidance for the upcoming fall sports season has been released.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Conference (CIAC) released new guidelines earlier this week.
In accordance with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and state’s Department of Public Health, the CIAC said everyone will be required to wear masks in certain indoor settings, including schools and buses.
Regarding fall sports, volleyball athletes will be required to wear face masks indoors during games and practice.
“If volleyball practices/training sessions occur outdoors, masks may be removed while in the outdoor setting. This follows practices implemented in the 2020-2021 school year for both girls’ and boys’ volleyball,” the CIAC guidance said.
Athletes involved in swimming, cross country, field hockey, football, soccer, cheerleading and dance also must wear masks when indoors. Swimmers will remove masks when they are in the water.
The guidelines also include the latest quarantine and isolation policy.
Those who are fully vaccinated and are in close contact with a known COVID-19 case do not need to quarantine from sports or other activities, as long as they are asymptomatic. They must also wear a mask until receiving a negative COVID-19 test, which will be taken between days 3 and 5 from the contact date, or 14 days without a test.
The CIAC said those who are unvaccinated and asymptomatic who are a close contact of a known COVID-19 case will quarantine for 10 days (with a negative test between days 7 and 10) or 14 days without a test.
Vaccinated and unvaccinated students who experience COVID-19 symptoms after close contact with a known COVID-19 case will quarantine for 10 days (with a negative test between days 7 and 10) or 14 days without a test.
Weekly testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches is recommended.
To read the latest guidelines from the CIAC, click here.
