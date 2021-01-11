CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Interscholastic Conference released its proposed plan on Monday to move forward with winter sports.
The CIAC said the winter season will be able to begin no earlier than January 19, 2021, unless determined otherwise.
In the drafted plan, the CIAC says that the risk level of sports that will be able to play will be based on the Department of Public Health guidance.
The CIAC’s low risk winter sport is swimming; moderate risk sports are basketball, ice hockey, gymnastics, and indoor track; and high-risk winter sports are wrestling, competitive cheer and competitive dance.
Moderate and lower risk sports can begin practicing no sooner than January 19.
The CIAC said interscholastic in-state competitions can begin for lower and moderate risk sports no earlier than February 1, assuming athletic activities are not impacting in-person learning.
DPH does not recommend any activities beyond small group conditions and non-contact skill building for high risk sports for the duration of the winter season.
This means competitive cheer, competitive dance, and indoor track would not take place this season.
A final decision on winter sports will be made by the CIAC Board of Control at its January 14 meeting.
To see the full draft of the winter sports plan, click here.
