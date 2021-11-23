CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The group that governs high school sports in Connecticut released its 2021-2022 winter sports guidance this week.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, or CIAC, said it collaborated with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and the Connecticut State Medical Society Sports Medicine Committee.
The CIAC said the guidance includes alignment with all DPH guidance for youth an interscholastic sports throughout the state.
At the discretion of each local school district, vaccinated student-athletes will be permitted to participate in the following sports without a mask after school is released for the winter break:
- Basketball
- Hockey
- Indoor track running events
All CIAC winter sports will play a full schedule, including multi-team events and interstate competition, that will culminate with the CIAC state championships.
More than 35,000 student-athletes participated in the fall 2021 sports season.
Details of the CIAC's winter plan can be read here or below:
