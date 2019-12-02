CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has rescheduled all quarterfinal football games due to Winter Storm Abel.
The quarterfinal games were scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. but will be moved to Wednesday at the same time.
All games are scheduled for the site of the higher seeded team.
The CIAC made this decision due to the need to allow host schools adequate time to prepare their facilities following the storm.
As a result of rescheduling the games from Tuesday until Wednesday, the semifinal games that were scheduled for Sunday, December 8 will be held on Monday, December 9 at 6:30 p.m.
The football championship games are still scheduled for Saturday, December 14 with two games apiece at Trumbull High School and Willow Brook Park in New Britain.
“Given the number of sites and games for the football postseason and the importance of maintaining equal and appropriate recovery for all teams, in consultation with the schools and tournament director we felt it best to reschedule the entire quarterfinal round of games,” said Gregg Simon, CIAC Associate Executive Director.
To find the updated schedule, click here.
