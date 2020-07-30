CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's high school sports conference is expected to make an announcement on Friday about the fall sports season.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference held a meeting on Thursday evening.
It said it determined there will be a fall sports season this year, and expects to release the full plan on Friday.
The CIAC said it has discussed playing games with restrictions, such as without fans.
Earlier this year, all winter sports tournaments and spring sports were canceled.
