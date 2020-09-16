CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - The governing body that oversees high school sports in the state is set to meet about the fate of high school football.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said it will discuss guidance from the state Department of Public Health during its meeting on Wednesday.
The CIAC is set to convene virtually between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The conference has been going back and forth on a decision about whether or not to proceed with a high school football season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following a meeting last week between the CIAC and the DPH, health officials continued to call football a "high risk" sport.
At that meeting, the CIAC said it presented strategies, such as safety shields inside helmets and reducing the number of people along the sidelines.
However, the DPH said it was not convinced that such measures would reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.
Monday, the DPH said it could not sanction football this fall unless the National Federation of High Schools reduced football from high to moderate risk. It continued to recommend that all high risk sports, including volleyball, be canceled or postponed.
The CIAC said it is talking with the federation to see if its proposed measures would allow for such a reduction.
Wednesday's meeting comes on the heels of news that a student from Meriden tested positive for COVID-19 and attended a "Let us play" rally at the state capitol last week.
A letter was sent to the Maloney High School community from principal Jennifer Straub, in which she said the student did not attend school when symptoms developed.
The DPH said it was notified. It said people who were in contact with the student have been notified and told to quarantine for 14 days.
