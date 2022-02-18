(WFSB) - The CIAC will no longer require masks for indoor and outdoor sporting events starting Feb. 28.
We are kind of "in between" right now.
The girls have completed their regular season and have moved into conference tournaments.
The boys don't finish up regular season play until next week.
Then, their conference tournaments begin.
