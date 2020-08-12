CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - High school sports officials will announce the fate of the fall sports season as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is set to meet on Wednesday.
A decision is expected around 2 p.m.
The CIAC's football committee voted to recommend postponing the 2020 football season until the spring.
Wednesday afternoon, a decision about how to proceed with that recommendation is expected.
A decision about other sports is also expected.
The seasons for field hockey, soccer, swimming, cross country and girls volleyball hang in the balance.
Previously, the CIAC announced a plan that included restrictions such as later start dates, limits on the number of games that can be played in a week and allowances of fans based on social distancing rules.
