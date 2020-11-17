CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - High school athletes may soon learn whether they’ll be able to hit the courts, field, and ice over the next few months.
Tuesday morning, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference is expected to determine the fate of winter sports.
The CIAC had difficulties saving some fall sports. Winter athletics could be an even greater challenge.
High school hockey presents one of the trickiest situations for decision makers.
The team that plays at the Newington Ice Arena, for example, is a co-op with players from Newington, Berlin, Cromwell and Manchester. That is typical with ice hockey. There are so many CIAC teams made up of two, three, or even four schools.
That kind of interaction is not recommended, per health officials.
Still, multiple reports indicate that the CIAC is trying to save the high school hockey season.
Other winter sports such as basketball, wrestling, and track don’t have the multi-school team issue, but there are still many details that need to be ironed out before students potentially suit up.
Of course, CIAC officials must monitor the COVID-19 numbers and limiting travel will likely be a priority. In fact, with that goal in mind, Channel 3 reported that the CIAC is expected to follow the fall scheduling guidelines, which means only conference games.
Multiple reports also indicate that most winter sports seasons will likely be delayed until early January, although a few sports including basketball, swimming, and hockey could begin in December.
The CIAC will hash out the details at a meeting later Tuesday morning and officials are expected to announce the details early in the afternoon.
