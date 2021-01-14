CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - School sports officials are expected to unveil more about their winter sports plan.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference scheduled a news conference for noon on Thursday.
The CIAC's high school winter sports season has been on hold due to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season.
It revealed a glimpse of a proposed plan on Monday.
RELATED: CIAC releases proposed plan for winter sports
It said practices would be able to start as soon as Tuesday; however, games won't be able to be played until Feb. 1.
Only basketball, hockey, gymnastics and swimming would be allowed.
Each team would be limited to 12 games.
The CIAC also said all athletes and coaches need to wear masks.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.