CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) - School sports officials unveiled their complete winter sports plan.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference scheduled a news conference for noon on Thursday:
Ahead of it, the CIAC published the 2020-2021 Winter Sports Plan, which was approved on Thursday.
The CIAC's high school winter sports season has been on hold due to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season.
It revealed a glimpse of a proposed plan on Monday.
As of Thursday, it said practices would be able to start as soon as Tuesday; however, games won't be able to be played until Feb. 8.
Only basketball, hockey, gymnastics and swimming would be allowed. Boys and girls indoor track teams will be limited to practice with indoor/outdoor meets considered no earlier than March.
Each team would be limited to 12 games.
A postseason would happen from March 15 to March 28 and include championships at the league level. There will be no CIAC state championship tournaments this season.
The CIAC also said all athletes and coaches need to wear masks.
The winter sports of wrestling, competitive dance and competitive cheer are classified by the Connecticut Department of Public Health as high-risk activities, and thus will be limited to small group conditioning and non-contact skill building. The low-risk sports of sideline cheer (no stunting, lifts, or tumbling) and exhibition dance (no lifts, stunting, or tumbling) may continue, provided participants wear masks and formations maintain six feet of distance between athletes.
The conference also closed the book on a potential make-up season for football. It decided to not hold an alternative season.
The CIAC warned that the plan was fluid and changes could be made to it.
