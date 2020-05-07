HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With schools closed for the rest of the academic year, the spring sports season never got off the ground.
Now, the focus is on the fall and what that could look like.
The organization that oversees school sports, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), is drafting a playbook from scratch.
The fall season is still more than three months away.
CIAC Executive Director Glenn Lungarini said he thinks there will be sports this fall, but he just doesn’t know what they will look like.
"It's probably safe to assume that the beginning of the school year in the fall may not look like a traditional year, and if it doesn't look like a traditional year academically, it won't look like a traditional year athletically,” Lungarini said.
If schools open on time, athletics will wait two or three weeks to see how safety protocols are working.
Lungarini said regarding pushing the season back or shortening it, they haven’t had specific conversations, but said he thinks they would be included to shorten the season.
"You can't go much later than we do, we already play our football championships in December,” he said.
When asked about fans, Lungarini said “Certainly playing without fans is going to be on the table and that may be a scenario in the fall we may need to look at."
The CIAC will meet again in late June. By then, Lungarini expects to have a better idea of how the school year will develop.
Fall sports practice is scheduled to begin in late August.
