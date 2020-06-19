WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Friday, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, which is the annual day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
It's a day with enormous meaning for racial equality.
Many communities across Connecticut are recognizing the day with events.
In West Hartford Friday morning, leaders are recognizing and celebrating Juneteenth on the Goodman Green at 8:30 a.m.
Speakers include the mayor and other town leaders, who recognize Juneteenth, which is often referred to as “America’s second Independence Day.”
At 3 p.m., a flag raising event is being held in New Britain at Central Park. The mayor and other leaders are expected to attend.
In New Haven at 5:30 p.m., the Board of Alders Black and Hispanic Caucus will hold an event honoring the ancestors at the Amistad Memorial on Church Street.
In Manchester at 6 p.m., a Juneteenth celebration will be held at 41 Center St.
The governors of New York and Virginia said they're proposing legislation to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees, as it is in Texas.
Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker are introducing a bill to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
This year, the day also holds an important message as protests against systemic racism have swept across the nation.
A petition to recognize the day a national holiday has gathered hundreds of thousands of signatures.
Happy Juneteenth - a very important day when this country followed our founding principles to their natural conclusion. May we continue to follow our founding principles to their natural conclusion as the year stretches on!
