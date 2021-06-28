Cooling centers open amid heat wave

(WFSB) - As temperatures soared into the 90s and humidity added another layer of oppression, cities and towns opened cooling centers.

Hartford

Hartford Cooling Centers open Monday, June 28 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

• Hartford Public Library, 500 Main Street, 9 AM — 6 PM

• North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, 9 AM – 4PM

• South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, 9 AM - 3:30PM

New Haven

Ives Main Library: 133 Elm Street 10 AM – 5:30 PM Monday-Tuesday, 8 PM on Wednesday

Fair Haven Library: 182 Grand Ave 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday

Mitchell Library: 37 Harris St. Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday

Wilson Library: 303 Washington Ave. 10 AM – 6 PM Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 8 PM on Tuesday.

Torrington

Torrington City Hall Auditorium

140 Main Street

8am to 8 pm

*** Masks and Social Distancing required***

Sullivan Senior Center

88 East Albert Street

8 am to 4 pm

***60 and up Only***

*** Masks and Social Distancing required***

