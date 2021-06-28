(WFSB) - As temperatures soared into the 90s and humidity added another layer of oppression, cities and towns opened cooling centers.
Take a look at the full forecast here.
Hartford
Hartford Cooling Centers open Monday, June 28 – Wednesday, June 30, 2021:
• Hartford Public Library, 500 Main Street, 9 AM — 6 PM
• North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry Street, 9 AM – 4PM
• South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Avenue, 9 AM - 3:30PM
New Haven
Ives Main Library: 133 Elm Street 10 AM – 5:30 PM Monday-Tuesday, 8 PM on Wednesday
Fair Haven Library: 182 Grand Ave 10 AM – 6 PM Monday – Wednesday
Mitchell Library: 37 Harris St. Noon – 8 PM Monday, 10 AM – 6 PM Tuesday – Wednesday
Wilson Library: 303 Washington Ave. 10 AM – 6 PM Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 8 PM on Tuesday.
Torrington
Torrington City Hall Auditorium
140 Main Street
8am to 8 pm
*** Masks and Social Distancing required***
Sullivan Senior Center
88 East Albert Street
8 am to 4 pm
***60 and up Only***
*** Masks and Social Distancing required***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.