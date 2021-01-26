HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Cities and towns have been busy preparing for some snow that’s arriving Tuesday afternoon.
While it’s not a major snow event, the timing isn’t great, as it’s expected to impact the evening commute.
The shoreline is only expected to get between 1 and 2 inches of snow, but Channel 3 meteorologists said there could be pockets of freezing drizzle or an icy mix in that area.
In Hamden, public works crews have been working around the clock to ensure the roads will be as safe as possible once the storm arrives.
Hamden’s public works department will have all 17 trucks on the road before, during, and after the precipitation arrives.
The town’s Director of Public Works Craig Cesare said he’s concerned more about the potential for ice, pointing out the recent cold temperatures could make it very easy for the roads to freeze over.
As a result, his crews pretreated the roads for a few hours on Tuesday morning, and drivers will be clearing local roads continuously through at least late Wednesday morning.
He said this kind of wintry mix often actually makes conditions more dangerous than a larger snowstorm would.
“Ice is very concerning to us; freeze and refreeze makes conditions very, very slippery, very dangerous out there. We hope that people stay off the roads later on,” Cesare said.
One piece of good news, he said, is Hamden has plenty of supplies to deal with this precipitation because the winter has been mild so far.
