HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Cities and towns across the state spent much of the day on Friday preparing for the upcoming winter storm.
Snow is expected to begin falling in the state Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. It’ll snow for a couple hours, before much of the state sees a changeover to an icy mix and then rain.
The northwestern part of the state will likely see more snow with no changeover.
On Friday, the state Department of Transportation was busy pre-treating highways with more than 600 plow trucks ready to go.
Local leaders were also thinking ahead and making people aware of parking bans that will be in place on Saturday.
In Hartford, police announced a parking ban will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The 18-hour parking ban will run through noon on Sunday.
When a parking ban is in effect in Hartford, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the city. Residents without access to off-street parking may move their vehicles to one of the authorized parking areas including blue light lots, city parks, recreation and senior centers, and Hartford public schools parking lots beginning at noon on Saturday.
The DOT said the fact that the snow is happening over the weekend is better since most use discretionary travel unlike the work week.
When it comes to winter, there are many businesses that rely on snow, like plow drivers.
A decent snow storm can keep plow drivers busy for a few days.
However, the recent mild winter seasons haven’t been great for snow removal companies.
Small business owner Paul Cotter said his company has had to get by with little snow removal work so far this season. Therefore, they’ve had to stay busy in other ways.
“It has been pretty mild. But there are some slippery conditions where we do have to go out and pretreat them. So, we’ve been busy with that. Any accumulation, we have a lot of customers that have a zero-tolerance on their property just for safety reasons,” Cotter said.
He admitted his operations grow leaner for the winter season, laying some people off, but he said it’s still early on in the season and work could pick up again.
