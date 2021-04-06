NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Summer and parades go hand-in-hand and they may be making a comeback in some communities as vaccinations ramp up.
Memorial Day is the unofficial launch of summer. Crowds will cover beaches and families will want to celebrate, like at parades.
Based on doses administered in the state, the governor believes the summer staple will return.
“Unless something changes dramatically, then there will be outdoor parades, there will be outdoor graduations,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
“The immediate call was from my Parks and Recreation director saying, ‘Mayor! We’re going to be able to do the parade.’ And I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, yes,’” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says the city began looking for participants two months ago for its Memorial Day parade, but interests sparked following Lamont’s announcement on Monday.
To allow more social distancing, the Hardware City plans to extend the route, which will start in Little Poland.
Rocky Hill is also expected to host a similar celebration.
Meanwhile, Norwalk says it hasn’t made a decision yet. Neither has the Boom Box Parade in Willimantic for its Fourth of July celebrations, according to organizers.
“It doesn’t have to all be virtual and sort of a fake version of what we’re used to experiencing,” said Mayor Ben Florsheim.
In Middletown, its Pride Celebration will see a blend of virtual and in-person events. Mayor Ben Florsheim says it’s hosting a parade, but calling for people to watch it from online.
“What we can’t have a control over on the day of is just how many people show up,” Florsheim said.
Florsheim says the data shows we’re still not out of the woods, yet there’s a need to reintroduce more in-person events.
The key is finding the right balance.
