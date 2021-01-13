EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- Since last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol, local municipalities in Connecticut have witnessed a dramatic increase in gun permit applications.
At the Armory Gun Shop in Salem, business has spiked in gun sales and for ammunition.
“We have a lot of people buying their first handgun. They may have had their permit for a few years and are buying a handgun for the first time. We have a lot of new pistol permit clientele that are buying their first gun also and just recently received their permit,” said Paul Riccardi, of the Armory Gun Shop.
Since last week, Old Saybrook police recorded nine applications, with 92 in 2020 and 33 in all of 2019.
East Lyme has seen a 200 percent increase in permits in the past year, but the reason why varies, according to Chief Michael Finkelstein.
“Historically, in police work, we’ve seen spikes; 2014, when some laws changed, we saw some ups and downs," Finkelstein said.
East Lyme had 211 people file for permit applications last year, compared to just 70 in the year before.
Ledyard recorded 12 so far this year, 242 last year, and 96 in 2019.
For those looking to get a permit and eventually a gun, it’s going to take some time. Permit applications could take up to 180 days.
For more information from the Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection, click here.
For specific details on the state pistol permit, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.