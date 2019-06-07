CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – Saturday, June 8, 2019 is Connecticut Open House Day.
This is a day-long, state-wide celebration of all the things that makes Connecticut great!
For 15 years, organizations, museums, attractions and galleries in cities and towns throughout Connecticut will be open and welcoming visitors with discounted or free admission, special offers and activities.
For a full alphabetical list of participating towns and cities, click here.
