(WFSB) -- The nation will pause Tuesday evening to remember and honor every person that has died from COVID-19.
President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Committee will be hosting a memorial ceremony in Washington at 5:30 p.m., where the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be lit up.
People all over the country are invited to ring a bell or light a candle Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m., wherever they are at that time.
Several communities in Connecticut plan to participate, like West Hartford and Farmington, where neighborhoods will be lighting candles or ringing a bell to participate in the moment of remembrance.
In Prospect, a candlelight vigil will be held at St. Anthony Church at 5:30 p.m.
In Lyme, the First Congregational Church will participate as well, inviting the public to gather on the church lawn. Guests are requested to wear masks and socially distance.
Both the Madison and Branford senior living communities are also participating, with ceremonies at The Hearth at Tuxis Pond in Madison and The Hearth at Gardenside in Branford.
