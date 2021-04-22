NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cities are stepping up efforts to vaccinate underserved populations.
A pop-up clinic at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in New Haven aims to do that for residents in the Elm City.
It’s the third such pop-up clinic at the church.
St. Luke’s on Whalley Avenue hopes that by hosting clinics, it can make access to a COVID-19 vaccine easier and fight vaccine hesitancy among communities of color.
As of Wednesday, Connecticut administered more than 2.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Gov. Ned Lamont and the state Department of Public Health. More than 1.1 million people in the state are fully vaccinated.
As people continue rolling up their sleeves to get the shot, the push is on to vaccinate more underserved communities across the state.
St. Luke’s is the third oldest African American congregation in the episcopal church.
Its clinic was organized in partnership with the Hill Health Center and the New Haven Department of Public Health.
The clinic runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration for it has closed. However, anyone who needs a vaccine appointment can still call 877-918-2224.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations and how to register, can be found here.
