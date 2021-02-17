HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Ahead of a winter storm set to bring plowable snow to the state Thursday into Friday, cities and towns across Connecticut are issuing parking bans.
Keep track of the parking bans in place on the Ch. 3 app here.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said the city’s parking ban will go into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
This means all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the city.
Residents are being told to start moving their vehicles to ‘blue light lots,’ city parks, recreation and senior centers, Hartford Public School lots at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
“It may take us a few days to get to all the sidewalks and crosswalks around the city, and we want to remind property owners that they have a responsibility to clear sidewalks in front of their property,” Bronin said.
There are nine ‘blue light lots’ designated throughout the city meant for those who do not have access to off-street parking.
Vehicles must be removed from those blue light lots within four hours after the snow parking ban has been lifted. Vehicles must be removed from Hartford Public Schools lots within two hours.
For details on where to park during a parking ban in Hartford, click here.
The city of New Haven is also alerting its residents that a parking ban will begin on Thursday at 8 a.m. and will end Saturday, Feb. 20 at 8 a.m.
“Three main zones for parking will be affected by a parking ban: downtown, where parking will be banned on both sides of the street; snow emergency routes, where parking will be banned on both sides of the street, and residential areas, where parking will be banned only on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses,” the city said in a press release.
Residents can utilize New Haven Public School parking lots during the storm, along with Crown Street, Temple Street and Granite Square Parking Garages at a discounted rate of $3 per day. Also, select Yale University parking lots located throughout the city are also available.
For more information on parking ban protocols in New Haven, click here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.