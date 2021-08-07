(WFSB) - Cities and municipalities across Connecticut have set up their own mask mandates, for those vaccinated and unvaccinated.
They include:
- Ansonia
- Only required for the town hall
- Barkhamsted
- Only required for the town hall
- Beacon Falls
- Only required for the town hall and library
- Bethany
- Only required for the town hall
- Bloomfield
- Masks are required in all municipal buildings
- Bristol
- Only required for the city hall
- Brookfield
- Only required for the town hall
- Canton
- Required in all municipal buildings
- Chaplin
- Required in all municipal buildings
- Columbia
- Required in all town buildings
- Coventry
- Masks are required in all public buildings
- Danbury
- Only required for the town hall
- Darien
- Only required for the town hall
- East Hartford
- Required in all city buildings
- Manchester
- Masks are required in all public municipal buildings
- Newington
- Masks are required in all public buildings
- New London
- Required in all city buildings
- Norwich
- Required in all city buildings
- West Hartford
- Masks are required in all public municipal buildings
- West Haven
- Required in all city buildings
- Westport
- Required in all town buildings
- Woodbury
- Required in all town buildings
