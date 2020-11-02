HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With just hours away from Election Day, the entire state is preparing.
While a majority of people are expected to vote with absentee ballots, plenty of voters will be at the polls, which will look different.
“One of the major things you are going to see is social distancing, even in order to get into the polls, everybody is going to have that six-foot distance, so the lines are going to look extremely long even thought they won’t be as long as they seem,” said Sue Larsen, Registrar of Voters in South Windsor.
Connecticut could see the highest voter turnout ever in Tuesday’s election and cities and towns are preparing for that.
The reason the lines will seem long is because of things like social distancing and other safety measures.
City Hall in Hartford was a busy place on Monday. On the first floor, they set up same-day registration, which is for those who still have not registered and can do it on Election Day at their own town hall.
On the second floor of Hartford City Hall, residents can still fill out absentee ballots, but they must be postmarked by Tuesday at 8 p.m. when the polls close.
"Everything changed, everything this year, and it's hard to believe we had our first meeting about this election in February because we could se that things were going to be different indeed and they have been," said Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.
Part of that plan included getting a lot of volunteers to help out at the town halls to process ballots and at the polls.
For those planning to vote in-person, longer lines should be expected, so voters should get there earlier than normal.
Everyone will be asked to wear masks and some towns will have disposable pens and pencils.
More information on Election Day in Connecticut, including voter registration and ballot information, can be found on the secretary of the state's website here.
For Channel 3's guide to Election Day in Connecticut, head here.
Eyewitness News is your Election Authority. For more Campaign 2020 stories, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.