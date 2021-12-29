(WFSB) – Cities and towns across the state have started to announce plans for distributing N95 masks.
Officials announced Connecticut will receive 3 million at-home tests and six million N95 masks for residents.
On Wednesday, the governor's office announced that the shipment of test kits has been delayed. The delay will not impact the shipment of N95 masks.
This list will be updated as distribution plans are made available.
Avon
Test kits available on Thursday, Dec. 30th at 4 p.m.
At the Department of Public Works on 11 Arch Rd.
Kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis and proof of residency is required.
Please limit one vehicle per household.
There is a limit of two kits per household and each kit contains two tests.
Burlington
Test kits limited to four per family/ household, proof of residency required.
Drive-thru distribution set for Burlington Town Hall on Thursday, December 30 from 2:30pm – 6pm.
Officials ask residents to follow traffic patterns in place.
Additional testing kits are expected to be allocated to Region 10 Schools in January.
Canton
The town will distribute 1,100 test kits.
On Thursday, Dec. 30th at 1p.m. - 4 p.m.
At the Canton Community Center located on 40 Dyer Avenue.
The tests will be distributed on first come, first serve basis.
Residents must have ID or other document as proof of Canton residency.
There will be a two kit limit for each vehicle.
Coventry
Distribution will start on Thursday, Dec. 30th at 4p.m.- 7p.m.
At the Capt. Nathan Hale Middle School on 1776 Main St.
Test kits will be brought to your car, one kit per household with maximum of 4.
Please be prepared to prove residency with a driver's license or mail with a Coventry address.
Derby
The town of Derby will be distributing at-home tests in the Derby High School parking lot on 75 Chatfield Street.
The tests will be distributed on December 31 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
The limit will be four kits per household.
Residents must have an ID showing Derby residency.
Questions can be sent to dlenart@derbyct.gov.
Easton
Distribution set for Thursday, December 30, 12pm – 3pm.
Samuel Staples Elementary School, rear parking lot at 515 Morehouse Road.
Residents are asked to wear a mask and enter the school at the main entrance on Morehouse Road before going to the rear of the building.
Residents will receive two test kits.
East Hartford
The town's health and fire department are distributing over 5,000 test kits on December 30.
They will be distributing masks at East Hartford High School, and the Connecticut IB Academy between 12:00 pm and 5:00 pm.
Kits will be distributed through a drive thru system and on a first come first serve basis.
Residents are asked to show proof of residency.
Acceptable proof of ID includes a state-issued ID, or other documentation of an address in East Hartford.
The town is asking one representative from a household to show up and collect a kit. This is to avoid large groups.
Fairfield
Fairfield will be receiving approximately 7,710 kits to distribute to residents with 2 tests per kit.
The town of Fairfield expects to get testing kits December 30, and will distribute them the same day.
Tests will be distributed at the Rodger Ludlow Middle School.
Tests will be available December 30 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm or while supplies last.
Traffic will enter at 440 Mill Plain Road, adjacent to Sturges Park.
Fairfield will have a limited supply, and test kits are intended for residents who are symptomatic or have knowingly been exposed to COVID.
The town is limiting tests to 2 kits per household.
Proof of residency via your valid 2021 Fairfield beach or dump sticker, or a driver's license.
Groton
Tests will be distributed through a drive through pick-up line.
-Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Fitch High School Parking lot, 101 Groton Long Point Road.
Cars will not be allowed to line up prior to 1:30 p.m.
Due to the limited number, there is a limit of 2 test kits per household.
Litchfield
Two distribution sites:
-Town Hall Annex, 80 Doyle Road, Bantam
-Northfield Fire Department
Hours of operation:
-Thursday: Noon-5pm
-Friday: 10am-3pm
Each vehicle will receive up to 2 test kits, with each kit containing two tests.
For questions call the First Selectman’s Office at (860) 567-7550.
Meriden
City distributing 2,000 testing kits to residents on Thursday, December 30.
Thursday distribution starts at Noon on Mill Street near the Meriden Green.
Kits distributed on first come, first serve basis.
Each car will receive 2 kits, each containing 2 tests.
10,000 N95 masks to be distributed with the home test kits.
An additional 5,000 kits distributed to residents during the week of January 3, 2022.
More information at www.meridenct.gov/covid-19-information
Milford
Test kits will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 30th at 1:30-5:30 p.m.
At 55 Seemans Lane.
Test kits will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.
More information at https://www.ci.milford.ct.us/health-department-0
Monroe
Monroe is expected to get 2,4000 rapid self-test kits.
The town will be distributing free kits to Monroe residents on December 30.
Due to limited supply of tests, only 1 testing kit will be given per vehicle. Each kit contains two tests.
It will be on a first-come first-serve basis.
Residents can pick up a testing kit at Jockey Hollow Middle School on 365 Fan Hill Road.
This testing site will be a drive-through pickup and proof of ID is required.
Montville
The town plans to distribute 2,340 self-tests.
On Thursday, Dec. 30th at 10:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Pick up at Leonard J. Tyl Middle School parking lot at 166 Chesterfield Rd.
Residents will need to bring proof of residency, such as an ID or piece of mail addressed to their home.
Each resident will receive two self-test kits.
New Haven
Total of 30,000 test kits available, 60,000 tests
Distributed two ways:
-Non-profits, working with the vulnerable population
-Two distributions to residents, set for Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1. Details on location and times not yet been released.
N95 masks will also be distributed.
New London
New London plans to distribute 3,510 test to it's residents.
The town is expected to get at-home tests on the morning of December 30.
Town personnel will pass out tests to residents from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Jennings School parking-lot at 50 Mercer Street, New London.
The tests will be distributed while supplies last and each resident will be given 2 self-test kits.
Residents are encouraged to drive through to receive tests, but walk-ups are welcome.
The town is asking residents to bring proof of residency, such as government-issued ID's, or a piece of mail with the resident's address.
Questions should be directed to the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, at sfields@newlondonct.org
Newington
On Friday, Dec. 31st at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Do not line up before 9 a.m.
Drive-thru at Newington High School, on 605 Willard Avenue.
Enter from Veterans drive. One-way traffic only.
You will need proof of Newington residency.
Maximum of 2 kits for each vehicle and each kit contains 2 tests.
Norwich
Norwich will distribute masks from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on December 30.
The kits will be distributed in front of the Kelly Middle school on Mahan Drive.
There will be a maximum of 3 test kits per household with each kit having 2 tests.
Kits will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.
Masks will also be available for distribution.
Rocky Hill
Expected to receive 2,610 test kits for distribution.
Distribution to start Thursday, December 30.
-Thursday - December 30 - 12:00 to 4:00PM - Fire Station One
-Friday - December 31 - 10:00AM to 2:00PM - Fire Station One
-Tuesday - January 4 - 10:00AM to 4:00PM - Town Hall - Front by the Fountain
-Wednesday - January 5 - 10:00AM to 4:00PM Town Hall - Front by the Fountain
-Thursday - January 6 and thereafter - Town Hall, second floor, Room 217 - 10:00AM to 4:00PM
Shelton
City has about 8,000 tests to distribute.
Given on first come, first serve basis.
Each vehicle will receive two test kits.
Shelton residents only, identification required.
-Thursday, Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at Shelton High School.
Entrance at North Constitution Blvd, entrance at Meadow St will be closed.
Southington
Test pick up at Recreation Park concession stand on Maxwell Noble Dr.
- Thursday, Dec. 30 at 3-6 p.m.
-Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
There is a limit of 4 kits per person/household
The Plainville-Southington Health District will be handing out N-95 masks and surgical masks at same location and time.
Stafford
The Town of Stafford is expected to receive 1440 COVID-19 home test kits.
Stafford Emergency Services will distribute kits through a drive thru system on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.
Residents are asked to show proof of residency and will be given two self-test kits.
Acceptable proof of ID include a state-issued ID, or other documentation of an address in Stafford.
Kits will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 30 at 4pm – 6 pm at the Stafford Middle School located at 21 Levinthal Run.
Masks will also be distributed if available.
Questions should be directed to the First Selectman’s Office at 860-684-1777 of Emergency Management Director at 860-247-8920.
Torrington
Tests only distributed to Torrington residents, proof of residency required.
Kits to be distributed Friday, December 31, 9am - 12pm at Torrington Middle School.
Enter the school on East Pearl Rd, exit onto Torringford Street.
N95 masks not distributed during the Friday event.
Anticipated second wave of test kits released to schools in early January, possibly as soon as next week.
West Hartford
Town has received 8,010 COVID test kits.
Kits will be distributed at two drive-through locations on Friday, December 31:
-Conard High School, 110 Beechwood Road
-King Philip Middle School, 100 King Philip Drive
Distribution runs from 10am – 2pm
Officials say one test kit per family member per household, up to a maximum of four, will be distributed.
Open to West Hartford residents only, proof of residency required.
West Haven
West Haven will distribute free COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits on December 31 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.
Tests will be distributed in the parking lot of Savin Rock Conference Center at 6 Rock Street.
Tests are available to West Haven residents on a first-come, first-served asis. Proof of residents such as a license is required.
Each vehicle will receive four test kits.
Westport
Tests will be limited, so Westport Residents are limited to 2 per vehicle.
Tests will also be on a first come, first served basis.
Kits will be distributed to residents on December 30 at Staples High School at 1 pm.
Use the main entrance on North Avenues and stay in your vehicle.
The town asks residents to wear a mask if they stop at testing site.
Wethersfield
Wethersfield will receive a limited amount of at-home testing kits.
The town will distribute them on December 31 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm or until supply runs out.
The distribution center will be at Wethersfield High School at 411 Wolcott Hill Road.
Wethersfield is asking residents to enter from the Wolcott Hill Road entrance.
Each vehicle will receive two test kits upon proof of Wethersfield residency.
Each kit contains two tests.
Wethersfield is expecting another supply in mid-January.
Willington
Expected to receive 720 testing kits.
Kits distributed on a first come first serve basis at a drive thru. Up to two test kits will be provided per household.
Identification is required during pick up.
Kits will be distributed Thursday, December 30 from 2pm – 8pm at Willington Fire Dept. #1 at 426 River Road.
(2) comments
what a great way to "boost" up the numbers of positive cases and create more fear. Live your lives people, ignore the propaganda.
I strongly recommend that all who do not already have surgical N95 respirators go to shop.projectn95.org and buy surgical N95 respirators. They are a non-profit and do not make any money off your purchase. They thoroughly vet all sources. In fact at this point, they get nearly all products directly from the manufacturer. I am not affiliated with the organization. They are the only source I know of that you can truly rely on for getting surgical N95 respirators that are not counterfeit. If I were you, I would not trust any other source offering surgical N95 respirators that are not counterfeit or fraudulent. Keep in mind surgical N95 respirators are single-use items. Do not reuse surgical N95 respirators. Please plan your purchase quantity accordingly.
There is an abundance of non-3M surgical N95 respirators at this point. There is no shortage. Many are extremely affordable such as shop.projectn95.org/aci-surgical-n95-respirators-3120-box-of-50-/p for 60 cents per surgical N95 respirator.
For students too young to fit a surgical N95 respirator, the best option is shop.projectn95.org/children-s-sized-white-kn95-sm-respirator-mask-10-count-bona-fide-masks/p for $1.05/child KN95.
