(WFSB) - Cities and towns around Connecticut have begun cleanup efforts in the wake of Winter Storm Wayne.
In Hamden, Mayor Curt Leng directed non-essential town offices to delay opening until 10 a.m. on Monday. Essential officers will remain on schedule.
A parking ban is also in effect for the town.
According to New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, the city handed out 286 tickets and only towed six vehicles during its parking ban.
The ban remains in place for the city.
In Enfield, a parking ban is also in effect until 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Town officials asked folks to remove their vehicles from the roads to avoid being towed.
A parking ban is also in effect for West Haven. That means no parking on the even numbered side of the road.
Violators face a $100 fine.
Campbell, Savin, Morgan, Elm, Meloy, parts of Second Avenue and parts of Main Street also have bans, but on both sides of the road.
For the latest on the parking bans, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.