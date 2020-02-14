BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The state's cold weather protocol goes into effect at noon on Friday as the wind chill is expected to head into dangerous territory by the evening hours.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday the activation of the state's severe weather protocol. It starts at 12 p.m. on Friday and runs through 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The protocol means relevant state agencies coordinate with the United Way 211 and the state's network of shelters to make sure people have protections from the cold.
“Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut," Lamont said. "If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”
More information can be found on 211ct.org.
Seven warming shelter locations will be available in Bristol.
The city's mayor posted to social media on Thursday to urge people to keep an eye out for people in need.
"Please check on neighbors and the elderly. And, as a reminder it is against the law to leave animals outside in extreme weather conditions," wrote Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu.
As part of the state's cold weather protocol, transportation is offered for anyone who needs a ride to a warming facility.
For more on the forecast, head here.
