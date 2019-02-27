NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Another round of winter weather is headed to the state Wednesday night into Thursday.
Cities and towns across the state have been preparing.
So are their residents.
"I love the snow!" said Ann Prum of New Haven. "I would so much rather have snow than just the grim, brown, crusty ground."
"I'm done with the snow," said Michael Esposito, a teacher in New Haven. "I've been done since January, that's it."
New Haven officials told Channel 3 that they are ready for whatever falls from the sky.
Jeff Pescosolido of the New Haven Department of Public Works spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday morning.
He said crews are responsible for plowing 230 miles of road.
They pre-treated the city streets on Tuesday.
"[Wednesday], we will basically watch the forecast, see what the storm is going to bring into New Haven," Pescosolido said. "[Like the] start time [and] the accumulation of snow. And as the day progresses, we'll make our plan."
Twenty-two major routes also fall under the DPW's jurisdiction.
"If the snow starts to accumulate and we get into a plowing event, then we would introduce more equipment and trucks as needed," Pescosolido said.
He also said the DPW is well-staffed throughout the day and mechanics are working to make sure the equipment is up and running.
Slick conditions are obviously the main concern.
"Safety is number one," Pescosolido said. "Be patient with us so we can do our jobs."
City officials also said they're making sure the homeless and the elderly have resources in place to keep them warm, especially in the frigid temperatures.
In Waterbury, city workers prepared equipment for snow and stockpiled sand and salt.
Private contractors are on standby. They'll be called upon depending on how much snow falls.
The state Department of Transportation sought to remind drivers to give themselves extra travel time both Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
It said to also reduce speeds and be careful once the flakes start to fly.
For more on the forecast, read here.
