NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Thursday's storm was expected to create tricky conditions in cities and towns across the state.
Rain was reported in New Britain around 5 a.m.
As of 6:30 a.m. it changed to snow.
Channel 3's meteorologists forecasted the changeover to snow as the morning continued.
The Department of Transportation said it was concerned about that because it couldn't pretreat the roads. It said if it did put down a layer of treatment, the rain would have simply washed it away.
People who needed to head out and about Thursday morning were urged to be cautious as that precipitation freezes.
Keep an eye on the forecast here.
