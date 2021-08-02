NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A rise in COVID-19 cases means old guidelines are coming back.
Masks are now being required in the government buildings of some cities and towns.
Monday in Newington, masks will be recommended in town buildings.
Norwich and New London are also requiring masks in city buildings.
Norwich’s goes into effect Monday with New London’s going into place on Tuesday.
Anyone heading out to a municipal building in Norwich or in Newington will want to check in with the department they’re visiting. Some are requiring appointments.
The guidelines come as the Delta variant continues to spread across the state.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health said it’s strongly recommending that all residents over 2-years-old wear a mask inside.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also is recommending that everyone wear masks outdoors in heavily populated areas in hotspot counties, which are Middlesex, New London, New Haven, Hartford, Fairfield, Windham, and Tolland.
Over in New Haven, Yale University is requiring students and staff to wear masks indoors and outside on its campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.