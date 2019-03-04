(WFSB) - Cities and towns around Connecticut are continuing to clean up after Winter Storm Wayne.
State Department of Transportation workers plowed around the clock to clear snow from major roads and highways.
The DOT had all of their resources on the roads.
More than 600 state plow trucks and some 200 private contractors were clearing the roads on Sunday night into the early morning hours on Monday.
"We put everything we have out on the roads as safe as possible for people out there traveling and that's what we did last night," said Kevin Nursick, DOT spokesperson.
The timing of the storm helped make the cleanup easier.
"A large role was a lot of folks weren't on the roads this morning. A lot of schools were canceled or delayed and that reduced the amount of cars out there and that makes our job much easier," Nursick said.
In North Haven, residents saw nearly 12 inches of snow.
For some, that meant a day to make some money, and for others it was a day off to enjoy.
“I think its a lot, definitely a lot and its getting heavier now that its starting to melt," said Hector Jimenez on Monday.
He was working to clear driveways and sidewalks across North Haven and Hamden.
Down the road, RJ Notaro finished up his driveway while his two children worked on their winter works of art and spending time together.
“It’s crazy, we wait till March to get a real snow. Both my wife and I teach so it’s a snow day for all of us and we’ve only had one other one, so we don’t mind getting one in March,” Notaro said.
In Hamden, Mayor Curt Leng directed non-essential town offices to delay opening until 10 a.m. on Monday.
In New Britain, Mayor Erin Stewart said the city handed out 286 tickets and only towed six vehicles during its parking ban.
All of the parking bans have since expired.
