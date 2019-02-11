BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Some cities and towns have implemented a parking ban in anticipation of Tuesday’s winter storm.
In Bristol, a parking ban will be in effect on Tuesday, along with several other towns.
The Bristol Public Works crews were getting their trucks in order on Monday, getting ready to hit the road on Tuesday during the storm.
Crews will be out at 7 a.m., and garbage collection will begin an hour earlier.
Lindsey Rivers, a Public Works analyst for Bristol, is telling residents to “make sure that all of your barrels are off of the road onto either your driveway or curb. Make sure all of the fire hydrants are shoveled out.”
Snow will be falling statewide by noon on Tuesday, and then the transition into sleet will happen later in the afternoon and evening.
The mix will then go over to rain overnight.
It’s a relief for crews who are hoping to avoid another ice storm, like the one they were up against last month.
“Our budget’s been pretty good. The last two storms have obviously prolonged the hours that we are here, but the safety of the residents is first so that’s all that matters,” Rivers said. “If we don’t go into a polar freeze again, we’ll be fine.”
Bristol Public Works officials said they usually talk with school officials by 5 a.m. to determine if they need to call it a “snow day.”
