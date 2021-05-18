NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Representatives from cities and towns spoke about COVID-19 relief funding on Tuesday afternoon.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities for a news conference.
It happened at 1 p.m. at the CCM office in New Haven.
Lamont said he met with CCM representatives to talk about COVID-19 recovery funding for their cities and towns.
