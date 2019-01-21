(WFSB) - Cities and towns across the state scheduled events to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The federal holiday marks the civil rights movement leader's birthday and is observed on the third Monday of January each year.
The following events are scheduled in Connecticut:
- Bristol - Carousel Museum, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Hamden - Annual breakfast, Faith Tempmle Revival Center 9 a.m. - noon
- Hartford - Wadsworth Atheneum, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., CT State Capitol Liberty Bell Ringing at noon
- New Britain - Trinity on Main, 10:30 a.m.
- Simsbury - First Church of Christ, 2 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said she'll be attending ceremonies in Meriden and Hartford on Monday morning.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he'll be going to events in Meriden, Hartford, West Hartford and Norwich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.