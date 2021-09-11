MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- In Connecticut, hundreds will join in to honor the thousands of people who died 20 years ago in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 attacks.
One of the 9/11 ceremonies taking place will be in Meriden.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., several local officials, along with the U.S Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, will gather at city hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
Gov. Ned Lamont is asking that residents across the state observe several moments of silence on Saturday morning.
In recognition of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of the nearly 3,000 innocent lives taken that day, I respectfully ask Connecticut residents to observe moments of silence tomorrow at the following times:8:46AM9:03AM9:37AM9:59AM10:03AM10:28AM🇺🇸— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 10, 2021
Meriden isn’t the only community holding an event on Saturday.
Cromwell will also have a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Memorials will also be held in Norfolk, Torrington as well as the city of Hartford will be starting around the same time.
Manchester will be having a ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m., and East Hartford, Norwich, and Rocky Hill will follow around the 10 a.m. hour.
Sept. 11 memorial services happening across the state:
Derby
Ceremony to be held at 106 Elizabeth Street at 3:45 p.m.
East Hartford
Goodwin University will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a Day of Remembrance ceremony, 10 a.m. at the Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial on the Goodwin campus in East Hartford.
Hartford
Ceremony to be held at 8:40 a.m. at the Hartford Public Safety Complex, 253 High St.
Meriden
9/11 memorial ceremony, 8:30 a.m., outside City Hall, 142 East Main St.
Middlefield
Ceremony to be held at 406 Jackson Hill Road at 6 p.m.
Middletown
Ceremony to be held at 445 Randolph Road at 6:30 p.m.
New Haven
Ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on the New Haven green
Plainfield
Ceremony at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at town hall
Rocky Hill
Rocky Hill Fire Department hosts Sept. 11 Memorial Ceremony, 9:30 a.m., 739 Old Main St.
Torrington
Torrington Fire Department and the Torrington Firefighters Local 1567 will be having their annual 9/11 ceremony, 8:30 a.m., 9/11 Memorial, North End Fire Station, 899 Main St.
Westport
Ceremony to be held at Sherwood Island State Park at 10:30 a.m.
