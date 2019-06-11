Cities and towns across Connecticut will be hosting fireworks events all summer long.
June 22
Branford, Branford Point
June 28
New London Fireworks/Beatles Tribute Band, Ocean Beach Park at 8pm
Hamden, Town Center Park on Dixwell Ave
June 29
Milford, Lisman Landing
Middletown, City Hall Lawn at 9:30pm
Hebron
East Haven, East Haven Town Beach at 9pm
Bristol, Lake Compounce at 9:30pm
July 3
West Haven, Bradley Point at 9:15pm
Norwich, Howard Brown Park
Meriden, Hubbard Park at 9:30pm
Westport, Compo Beach at 9pm
Madison Fireworks, West Wharf Beach at 9:30pm
July 4
Norwalk, Bayley Beach at 9pm
New Britain, Stanley Quarter Park at 9:15pm
Middlebury, Quassy (3-D Fireworks) at 10:15pm
Haddam “Search for Fireworks Cruise," Eagle Landing State Park at 7:30pm
July 5
Torrington
Simsbury, Outside Simsbury Meadow Performing Arts Center at 7:30pm
Orange
July 6
Wallingford, Sheehan High School
July 7
Waterbury, Brass Mill Center
Enfield, at 9:45pm
July 13
Hartford, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza at 9pm
July 20
Newington
