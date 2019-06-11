fireworks.jpg
Cities and towns across Connecticut will be hosting fireworks events all summer long.

June 22

Branford, Branford Point

June 28

New London Fireworks/Beatles Tribute Band, Ocean Beach Park at 8pm

Hamden, Town Center Park on Dixwell Ave

June 29

Milford, Lisman Landing

Middletown, City Hall Lawn at 9:30pm

Hebron

East Haven, East Haven Town Beach at 9pm

Bristol, Lake Compounce at 9:30pm

July 3

West Haven, Bradley Point at 9:15pm

Norwich, Howard Brown Park

Meriden, Hubbard Park at 9:30pm

Westport, Compo Beach at 9pm

Madison Fireworks, West Wharf Beach at 9:30pm

July 4

Norwalk, Bayley Beach at 9pm

New Britain, Stanley Quarter Park at 9:15pm

Middlebury, Quassy (3-D Fireworks) at 10:15pm

Haddam “Search for Fireworks Cruise," Eagle Landing State Park at 7:30pm

July 5

Torrington 

Simsbury, Outside Simsbury Meadow Performing Arts Center at 7:30pm

Orange 

July 6

Wallingford, Sheehan High School

July 7

Waterbury, Brass Mill Center

Enfield, at 9:45pm

July 13

Hartford, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza at 9pm

July 20

Newington 

Don't see your event listed? Email us the details at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

