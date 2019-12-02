NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The timing of Winter Storm Abel forced decision makers in parts of New Haven County to make difficult decisions on Monday.
Schools in Waterbury were closed to help public works crews keep the roads clear.
The city had 30 plow drivers ready and 60 private contractors on standby if needed.
In New Haven, the mayor’s spokesperson, Laurence Grotheer, says the city dodged a bullet, but some afternoon activities had to be canceled.
Public works crews in New Haven are now getting ready to deal with whatever Winter Storm Abel dishes out next.
Other districts in the area like North Haven, Hamden and West Haven were among others that dismissed schools early.
Find school closings and delays here.
Crews are still out working to clear roadways.
For more on the forecast, read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.