(WFSB) - With heat indices of over 100 degrees in the forecast for at least the next couple of days, cities and towns announced cooling center locations.
Channel 3's forecast said a heat advisory was issued for the entire state for Wednesday and Thursday. An extreme heat watch was issued for the state's northern counties on Thursday.
Avon
- Avon Senior Center, 635 West Avon Rd., Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Rd., Wednesday - Thursday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Hartford
- Hartford Downtown Main Library, 500 Main St., Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Barbour Library Branch, 261 Barbour St., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Dwight Library Branch, 7 New Park Ave., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Camp Field Library Branch, 30 Campfield Ave., Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Albany Library Branch, 1250 Albany Ave., Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St., Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- South End Senior and Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave., Wednesday – Friday 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
New London
- Library, 63 Huntington St., Wednesday 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Waterbury
- CHD Hospitality Center, 690 East Main St., Wednesday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- North End Recreation Center, 262 North Main St., Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Waterbury Senior Center (only for seniors 60 and up), 1985 East Main St., Wednesday - Friday 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Winsted
- Town Hall Francis P. Hicks room 2nd floor, 338 Main St., Wednesday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. - noon.
- Blanche McCarthy Senior Center (only for seniors and disabled over age 55), 80 Holabird Ave., Wednesday - Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Beardsley & Memorial Library, 40 Munro Pl., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
