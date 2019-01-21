(WFSB) – The governor has issued a severe weather protocol for Sunday, which had warming shelters announcing openings.
Several cities and towns have announced warming centers will be open starting this weekend.
As Winter Storm Yoshi left the state on Sunday evening, a batch of frigid air arrived.
The cold temps are expected to stay in the state until Tuesday.
Bristol
- Salvation Army starting Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Hamden
- Grace & St. Peter Church 2927 Dixwell Ave.
- Police Department - 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 2 - 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514
- Fire Station 3 - 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517
- Fire Station 4 - 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 5 - 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518
- Fire Station 9 - 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518
Hartford
- Willie Ware Center, 697 Windsor St. through noon Wednesday
Torrington
- Joseph House 116 Water Street, Torrington: Open entire day including overnight (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)
- Community Soup Kitchen 220 Prospect Street, Torrington: 7 a.m. -1 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)
- St. Peter’s Church Hall 111 East Main Street, Torrington: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday)
- The Agape Center, Bristol: Open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Tuesday)
- Brian's Angels 19 Jacob Street, Bristol: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Tuesday)
- Bristol Public Library: 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday)
- The Manross Library, Bristol: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday)
- Brian's Angels 19 Jacob Street, Bristol: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday)
- The Senior Center, Bristol: 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Tuesday, Wednesday)
Police are asking residents to take precautions during the cold temperatures.
People are urged to limit their time outside, wear layers of warm clothing, watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and seek shelter.
They should also check on family members, elderly neighbors, and don’t keep pets outside for prolonged periods of time.
As part of the Severe Cold Weather Protocol, shelters will be open throughout Connecticut. A complete list can be found by clicking here or dialing 211.
