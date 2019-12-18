(WFSB) -- As the state braces for arctic cold this week, several cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.
By Wednesday evening, temperatures are dropping into the 20s and teens.
As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 10 below.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with forecasted highs in the 20s. The wind could gust up to 30 mph and make the temperature feel like it's in the single digits for most of the day.
Cities and Towns are opening up warming shelters for those in need:
South Windsor
- South Windsor Community Center, Nevers Road, 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- South Windsor Library, Sullivan Avenue, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday
If you don’t see a warming center in your area on this list, dial 2-1-1 or click here for more information.
To add a warming center to this list, email WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com
The following are tips to stay safe during extreme cold weather; including a winter storm warning:
- Take all pets indoors.
- Never use your oven for heat.
- Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).
- Use electric space heaters with extreme care; avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.
- Make sure all portable heat-producing appliances are unplugged when not in use (irons, hair devices, etc.).
- Use candles only as a last resort, and never leave candles unattended.
- Keep dryer vents clear of snow and ice.
- Check to make sure that you have enough heating oil to get through the storm.
- Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.
- Locate the main water shut off valve in your home and mark it for quick identification. Learn how to turn it off, and educate others in your household. If a water pipe bursts, shutting your home’s main valve quickly will minimize flooding and property damage.
- Leave kitchen cabinet doors open if pipes are subject to freezing. This will allow heat to reach the pipes.
- Don’t use an open flame to thaw pipes. If your pipes do freeze, use a hair dryer or rags soaked in hot water to thaw lines.
- Insulate pipes in unheated spaces like garages, basements, and crawl spaces. This will help prevent frozen pipes, avoiding property damage and the costs of repairs. Additionally, insulating hot water pipes will decrease your wait time for warm water.
- Protect your water meter from icy drafts and freezing temperatures. Most frozen meters are caused by drafts from an open basement door or window.
- Double check your property for drafts as the cold weather sets in. Seal openings in the basement foundation wall where cold air may enter. Stuff holes with insulation and fix broken window panes. A tiny opening may cause exposed pipe or the meter to freeze.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.