HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With bitterly cold temperatures in the forecast, cities and towns are opening up warming centers for those in need.
After a round of snowy, rainy weather Tuesday night into Wednesday, the state will see temperatures plummet.
Once the storm departs, an arctic cold front arrives by Wednesday afternoon. With it comes the potential for snow showers or squalls.
Behind the front, the wind intensifies and temperatures drop.
"Wednesday night through Thursday, wind chill values will be sub-zero," Dixon said.
Police are asking residents to take precautions during the cold temperatures, urging folks to limit their time outside, wear layers of warm clothing, watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia, and seek shelter.
They should also check on family members, elderly neighbors, and don’t keep pets outside for prolonged periods of time.
Torrington:
- Joseph House, 116 Water St.: Open Tuesday through Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m.
- Community Soup Kitchen, 220 Prospect St.: Wednesday—Friday: 7a.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday: 7a.m. – 2 p.m.
A complete list of available shelters across the state can be found by clicking here or dialing 211.
