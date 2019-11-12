(WFSB) -- With temps plummeting and a wind chill near zero, cities and towns across the state are opening up shelters and warming centers for folks in need.
Enfield
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., M-Sun: 9p-7a, Jan. 14 - March 30, 2019. Doors open at 9p and are locked after 11p
Hartford
Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., and its branches. For locations and hours, click here.
South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave., Wednesday - Thursday 8:30a - 4p, Friday 8:30a – 2p
North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St., Wednesday – Friday 9:30a – 3p
Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave., Wednesday - Friday 8:30a - 3:30p
Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St., Wednesday - Friday 8:30a - 4:30p
Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St., Wednesday - Friday 8:30a - 4:30p
Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Dr., Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Saturday, Nov. 16, 7p – 7a daily.
New Milford
St. Francis: Open as a shelter starting Tuesday evening
For more shelters, call 2-1-1 or click here.
