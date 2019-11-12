Warming centers
WFSB

(WFSB) -- With temps plummeting and a wind chill near zero, cities and towns across the state are opening up shelters and warming centers for folks in need.

Enfield

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., M-Sun: 9p-7a, Jan. 14 - March 30, 2019. Doors open at 9p and are locked after 11p

Hartford

Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., and its branches. For locations and hours, click here.

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave., Wednesday - Thursday 8:30a - 4p, Friday 8:30a – 2p

North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St., Wednesday – Friday 9:30a – 3p

Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave., Wednesday - Friday 8:30a - 3:30p

Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St., Wednesday - Friday 8:30a - 4:30p

Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St., Wednesday - Friday 8:30a - 4:30p

Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center, 30 Pope Park Dr., Tuesday, Nov. 12 – Saturday, Nov. 16, 7p – 7a daily.

New Milford

St. Francis: Open as a shelter starting Tuesday evening

For more shelters, call 2-1-1 or click here.

