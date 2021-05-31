(WFSB) -- After a year of events and festivals being canceled, cities and towns across Connecticut are hosting Memorial Day events this weekend.
Saturday, May 29
Middletown – At 9 a.m., approximately 14,300 American Flags will be installed at Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane. The Veterans of the Vietnam War, Middletown, Inc. are asking for help and assistance.
Moosup – 10 a.m., a ceremony will be held at Veterans Park, an event to honor and remember those who have sacrificed our freedom. At 11:30 a.m., a ceremony will be held at 8 Community Ave. at the Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the refurbished tank and park, and to honor veterans.
West Haven – At 5 p.m., members of West Haven Veterans Council and city officials will dedicate the 13th phase of the brick Veterans Walk of Honor in Bradley Point Park.
Sunday, May 30
Cheshire - Cheshire Memorial Day Motorcade Parade held, following a wreath laying ceremony at 1 p.m. at the Cheshire Congregational Church Green on Route 10, proceeding from the Green at 1:30 p.m.
East Hartford – At 6 p.m., East Hartford Veterans Commission will hold a ceremony in remembrance of East Hartford's fallen military heroes. It’ll be held at Bicentennial Park, located at Forbes Street and Scotland Road
Milford - Milford Veterans Ceremony and Parade Commission (VCPC) will host a wreath laying ceremony and Memorial Day event. The Memorial Day event will be held at 2 p.m. on the steps of City Hall and will be preceded by a patriotic themed performance by The Milford Concert Band at 1 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Avon – The 76th Anniversary Memorial Day Parade will step off at 11 a.m. and a ceremony will be held afterwards at the Veterans’ Memorial on the town green
Berlin - Berlin Veterans' Commission will host Memorial Day parade at 9 a.m. The parade will step off from St. Paul’s Church and proceed eastbound on Farmington Avenue to Massirio Drive and then to Veteran's Memorial Park.
Bloomfield - At 10 a.m., the Mountain View Cemetery Memorial Ceremony will be held. The parade will follow, stepping off at 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Barnard Lane and Bloomfield Avenue. At 12 p.m., a post parade Memorial Day flyover will happen along with a ceremony on the town green.
Ellington - At 9 a.m., a parade will be held from the Crystal Lake section of town where Green Street intersects with Route 140. A ceremony will be held at the Crystal Lake cemetery. Services will also be held at 10:30 a.m. at Ellington High School. At the conclusion of the program, at approximately 11:30, a parade will begin from the high school and proceed to the Ellington Green and then to the Ellington Cemetery for brief memorial tributes at each location.
Farmington - At 10 a.m., the Town of Farmington the the Veterans have decided to combine the Memorial Day Parades for Farmington and Unionville into one parade. The parade route will begin on Sanford & Hawley, 1790 Farmington Ave., Unionville, and will end at the Farmington Town Hall Monument on Monteith Drive. A Memorial Day Ceremony will follow at the Farmington Town Hall Veteran's Monument directly after the parade.
Jewett City – At 9 a.m., the Jewett City Veteran’s Council will hold its annual Memorial Day parade at Fanning Park
Norwich – Memorial Day parade steps off at 12 p.m. from the Cathedral of St. Patrick on Broadway. Following the parade, at 1:30 p.m., a ceremony will be held near the flagpole by the war memorials
Old Saybrook – A wreath laying ceremony will be held on the Connecticut River at 9 a.m., followed by a parade at 10 a.m. to the Veterans Memorial monuments on the town green on Main Street.
Plymouth - Memorial Day parade steps off from Terryville firehouse at 10:30 a.m. with ceremonies scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Baldwin Park
Rocky Hill – At 9:30 a.m., the Memorial Day parade will step off at Rocky Hill High School
Torrington – At 9:30 a.m., the Memorial Day parade will step off at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot down Main Street and concludes at Coe Memorial Park
West Haven – At 10:30 a.m., the city’s Memorial Day parade will step off and go up Campbell Avenue from Captain Thomas Boulevard to Center Street.
Want to include your Memorial Day ceremony or parade? Email it to WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.