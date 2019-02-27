NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Another round of winter weather is headed to the state Wednesday night into Thursday.
Cities and towns across the state have been preparing.
New Haven officials told Channel 3 that they are ready for whatever falls from the sky.
Jeff Pescosolido of the New Haven Department of Public Works spoke with Channel 3 on Wednesday morning.
He said crews are responsible for plowing 230 miles of road.
He said the city is also making sure the homeless and the elderly have resources in place to keep them warm, especially in the frigid temperatures.
In Waterbury, city workers got equipment ready for snow and stockpiled sand and salt.
Private contractors are on standby. They'll be called upon depending on how much snow falls.
The state Department of Transportation sought to remind drivers to give themselves extra travel time both Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
It said to also reduce speeds and be careful once the flakes start to fly.
For more on the forecast, read here.
